Doing Good: Runway Bike Park Expecting a Big Turnout this Spring

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Whether you’re an expert mountain biker or are just learning how to ride a bike, the Runway Bike Park in Springdale is open to all abilities.

On any given day, you can find Arthur Anders,18, with his foot on the pedal and learning new moves.

“I come out and say, ‘hey you want to ride my bike?’ Or if you want to ride along with me, it’s pretty cool how little kids can get imagination and work with it,” Anders said. “I’ve been racing BMX for the last six years and I’ve been riding a bike since I was nine years old.”

He’s one of many cyclists at the Jones Center’s Runway Bike Park utilizing the state-of-the-art outdoor training area to advance his skills, but also just to have fun.

“Having a park like this is — I would say really amazing because Northwest Arkansas is growing everyday with cycling. Not only in mountain biking, but we’re pushing towards the effort trying to get little kids on bikes,” Anders said.

The park opened back in the fall of 2018, and it’s the largest of it’s kind in the country.

This spring the Jones Center is expecting to see a lot of traffic.

“Our bike park is made up of three features there’s the bicycle playground, the pump track, and then the skill lines. Our pump track is actually the largest asphalt pump track in North America,” says Jake Lane, the Marketing and Communications Manager at the Jones Center.

Northwest Arkansas has gained a reputation as a biking mecca, this park only enhancing it.

“We see ourselves really as a crown jewel in Northwest Arkansas biking community. We’re going to have people here year-round. The great thing about this facility is that a lot of it’s made with wood and asphalt. A lot of the dirt trails around the region — if it rains your not supposed to ride that day. This really gives kids and adults the chance to come ride even right after it rains because our track dries out so quickly,” Lane said.

But Anders says most importantly, it serves as a launching pad to get the next generation to enjoy the thrill that is cycling.

“Red Bull had their qualifier and finals here last year and so seeing little kids out here just want to hit bigger stuff, they will progress and as long as they get motivated, I think they would push towards that effort.”