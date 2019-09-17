Doing Good: Samaritan Community Center feeds thousands

SCC asks for help for Hunger Action Month.

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA) — As we head into the fall, the needs in our community are changing. The Samaritan Community Center says food insecurity becomes an even bigger issue this time of year.

Samaritan Community Center is keeping its market stocked for now.

“We serve about 44,000 people each year. Around 20,000 of those are children,” SCC Grants and Outcomes Manager Jennifer Turner said.

With those numbers, all of this food doesn’t last long.

“It goes really fast, so we do food drives all the time,” Turner said.

September is a popular time for food drives. It is Hunger Action Month and it comes right at the end of summer for a good reason.

“A lot of the kids have been home. Their food budgets have been stretched more than they normally have. And one of the reasons why we have hunger action month this month is because we’re headed into the holiday season,” Turner said.

So Samaritan Community Center needs your help.

“Please take action by organizing a food drive in the community, your workplace, your church, your business,” SCC In-Kind Manager Shannon Green said.

SCC will make it as easy on you as possible.

“We have all the information,” Green said.

It is not just the market that helps the community center provide food. There is also the cafe and it needs support too.

“Focusing on our Samaritan Cafe where we serve a free lunch to our community might be collecting tin cans. That’s the large can you can buy in bulk,” Green said as she listed needed supplies.

She said the key to success is support from the public.

“We just want the community to get involved to help our neighbors and our families.”

The Samaritan Community Center is hosting its own food drives this month. For more information, click here.