Doing Good: Souls Harbor expands list of available services

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA) — A group that has been helping homeless men in our community for 30 years is now expanding.

Connor Worona admits he’s made some poor decisions.

“I was addicted to meth for five years,” he said.

And it landed him in prison.

“When I was in jail and prison and stuff, it felt like there was no hope.”

But then he got out and found Souls Harbor. It is the only transitional living program for men in Benton County.

“I’ve lied. I’ve cheated. I stole. So yeah. Slowly but surely it’s getting a whole lot better.” Connor Worona, Souls Harbor Resident

“our weight list is typically 37-40 people so we could easily triple our capacity,” Souls Harbor Executive Director Charlene Fields said.

Right now, the program can take 20 men at a time. But, a new grant from the City of Rogers will help increase that number.

“We’re able to add some office space and expand to at least 20 more men to serve. And we’re looking to do that next year,” Fields said.

More men will be able to get in, but that is just the beginning for them.

“The people have to be willing. If you ain’t willing, the program ain’t going to work for you,” Souls Harbor graduate John Evans said.

It is a lot of hard work, but for Evans, it was worth it.

“We saw John reunite with his family, his grandbabies. He got a great job. He’s going to school full time now. He got an apartment and while he was here he bought one of our vehicles,” Fields said.

Worona is hopefully on his way to a similar story. He said things are already getting better in his life. That includes his relationship with his family.

Souls Harbor just became a certified substance abuse treatment clinic. So it can offer therapy by licensed physicians. It can help people reinstate their driver’s licenses after a DWI or DUI. Those services are available to anyone in the community; not just the men who live there.