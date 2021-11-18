DOJ awards $650,000 to law enforcement agencies in Western District of Arkansas

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Justice on November 18 announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program. $625,000 were awarded to the city of Hot Springs.

A release from the DOJ says the awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs.”

“We are so proud of the efforts that the Hot Springs Police Department has taken to combat the rising tide of violent crime in the Western District of Arkansas,” said United States Attorney David Clay Fowlkes. “This award reflects both their hard work in this area and their deep commitment to help protect our communities. We look forward to the future of working together with the Hot Springs Police Department and other agencies throughout Western Arkansas to accomplish these important goals.”

The release says the CHP is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing. CHP provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers which increase community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.

More information about the CHP can be found here. Information about the COPS Office can be found here.