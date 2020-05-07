DOJ awards Arkansas funds to support coronavirus response efforts

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Justice awarded Arkansas nearly $7 million to respond to public safety challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman made the announcement on May 7.

Providing resources to safeguard law enforcement and public safety officers is critical to the health and the wellbeing of Arkansas. This funding will allow law enforcement agencies across the state to better protect frontline workers while continuing to provide valuable services to families in our communities. Members said

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration will receive $6,926,980 to protect and support law enforcement and public safety officers.

The funding can be used to purchase a wide range of resources including personal protective equipment, gloves, masks, and sanitizer, and fund overtime and training of officers and provide/supplement medical care of inmates.

The funds were made available by the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program which provides $850 million to help states and local governments in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the coronavirus.

The funding was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which became law with the support of the Arkansas delegation.