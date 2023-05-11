GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced its donation of $130,000 in literacy grants on May 11 to Arkansas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.

According to a press release, the funds are part of the organization’s donation of more than $13 million throughout the United States.

It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others.  We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

The release says the grants aim to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations within 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones.

Arkansas recipients are listed below:

Organization NameCityCounty Grant Amount
Twin Lakes Literacy Council, Inc.Mountain HomeBAXTER $5,000
Children’s Museum of Northwest ArkansasBentonvilleBENTON $2,500
Literacy Council of Benton County, Inc.BentonvilleBENTON $8,000
Tutoring Resources of Arkansas, Inc.RogersBENTON $1,800
Dogwood Literacy Council, Inc.Siloam SpringsBENTON $8,000
Piggott Public LibraryPiggottCLAY $2,500
Rector Public LibraryRectorCLAY $1,500
Volunteers For Literacy of Crawford CountyVan BurenCRAWFORD $1,400
Literacy Council of Garland CountyHot SpringsGARLAND $8,000
Literacy Council of Hot Spring County, Inc.MalvernHOT SPRING $10,000
Ozark Foothills Literacy ProjectBatesvilleINDEPENDENCE $8,000
Project Transformation ArkansasPine BluffJEFFERSON $3,000
Topps, Inc.Pine BluffJEFFERSON $2,500
Mississippi County Library SystemBlythevilleMISSISSIPPI $2,000
Lee Street Community CenterElainePHILLIPS $2,500
AR Kids ReadLittle RockPULASKI $2,000
Centers For Youth And FamiliesLittle RockPULASKI $2,000
Gigi’s Playhouse Little RockLittle RockPULASKI $ 2,000
Literacy Action of Central Arkansas, Inc.Little RockPULASKI $8,000
Our House, Inc.Little RockPULASKI $8,000
Literacy Council of St. Francis CountyForrest CitySAINT FRANCIS $ 8,000
Literacy Coalition-South Central ArkansasEl DoradoUNION $8,000
Literacy Council of Union CountyEl DoradoUNION $3,500
Van Buren County Library Friends of The LibraryClintonVAN BUREN $2,500
Van Buren County Literacy Council, Inc.ClintonVAN BUREN $3,000
River Valley Adult Learning AllianceDardanelleYELL $8,000
River Valley Adult Learning AllianceDardanelleYELL $9,000

The release says a comprehensive list of grant recipients can be found here.