GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced its donation of $130,000 in literacy grants on May 11 to Arkansas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.

According to a press release, the funds are part of the organization’s donation of more than $13 million throughout the United States.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

The release says the grants aim to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations within 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones.

Arkansas recipients are listed below:

Organization Name City County Grant Amount Twin Lakes Literacy Council, Inc. Mountain Home BAXTER $5,000 Children’s Museum of Northwest Arkansas Bentonville BENTON $2,500 Literacy Council of Benton County, Inc. Bentonville BENTON $8,000 Tutoring Resources of Arkansas, Inc. Rogers BENTON $1,800 Dogwood Literacy Council, Inc. Siloam Springs BENTON $8,000 Piggott Public Library Piggott CLAY $2,500 Rector Public Library Rector CLAY $1,500 Volunteers For Literacy of Crawford County Van Buren CRAWFORD $1,400 Literacy Council of Garland County Hot Springs GARLAND $8,000 Literacy Council of Hot Spring County, Inc. Malvern HOT SPRING $10,000 Ozark Foothills Literacy Project Batesville INDEPENDENCE $8,000 Project Transformation Arkansas Pine Bluff JEFFERSON $3,000 Topps, Inc. Pine Bluff JEFFERSON $2,500 Mississippi County Library System Blytheville MISSISSIPPI $2,000 Lee Street Community Center Elaine PHILLIPS $2,500 AR Kids Read Little Rock PULASKI $2,000 Centers For Youth And Families Little Rock PULASKI $2,000 Gigi’s Playhouse Little Rock Little Rock PULASKI $ 2,000 Literacy Action of Central Arkansas, Inc. Little Rock PULASKI $8,000 Our House, Inc. Little Rock PULASKI $8,000 Literacy Council of St. Francis County Forrest City SAINT FRANCIS $ 8,000 Literacy Coalition-South Central Arkansas El Dorado UNION $8,000 Literacy Council of Union County El Dorado UNION $3,500 Van Buren County Library Friends of The Library Clinton VAN BUREN $2,500 Van Buren County Literacy Council, Inc. Clinton VAN BUREN $3,000 River Valley Adult Learning Alliance Dardanelle YELL $8,000 River Valley Adult Learning Alliance Dardanelle YELL $9,000

The release says a comprehensive list of grant recipients can be found here.