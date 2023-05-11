GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced its donation of $130,000 in literacy grants on May 11 to Arkansas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.
According to a press release, the funds are part of the organization’s donation of more than $13 million throughout the United States.
“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”
The release says the grants aim to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations within 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones.
Arkansas recipients are listed below:
|Organization Name
|City
|County
|Grant Amount
|Twin Lakes Literacy Council, Inc.
|Mountain Home
|BAXTER
|$5,000
|Children’s Museum of Northwest Arkansas
|Bentonville
|BENTON
|$2,500
|Literacy Council of Benton County, Inc.
|Bentonville
|BENTON
|$8,000
|Tutoring Resources of Arkansas, Inc.
|Rogers
|BENTON
|$1,800
|Dogwood Literacy Council, Inc.
|Siloam Springs
|BENTON
|$8,000
|Piggott Public Library
|Piggott
|CLAY
|$2,500
|Rector Public Library
|Rector
|CLAY
|$1,500
|Volunteers For Literacy of Crawford County
|Van Buren
|CRAWFORD
|$1,400
|Literacy Council of Garland County
|Hot Springs
|GARLAND
|$8,000
|Literacy Council of Hot Spring County, Inc.
|Malvern
|HOT SPRING
|$10,000
|Ozark Foothills Literacy Project
|Batesville
|INDEPENDENCE
|$8,000
|Project Transformation Arkansas
|Pine Bluff
|JEFFERSON
|$3,000
|Topps, Inc.
|Pine Bluff
|JEFFERSON
|$2,500
|Mississippi County Library System
|Blytheville
|MISSISSIPPI
|$2,000
|Lee Street Community Center
|Elaine
|PHILLIPS
|$2,500
|AR Kids Read
|Little Rock
|PULASKI
|$2,000
|Centers For Youth And Families
|Little Rock
|PULASKI
|$2,000
|Gigi’s Playhouse Little Rock
|Little Rock
|PULASKI
|$ 2,000
|Literacy Action of Central Arkansas, Inc.
|Little Rock
|PULASKI
|$8,000
|Our House, Inc.
|Little Rock
|PULASKI
|$8,000
|Literacy Council of St. Francis County
|Forrest City
|SAINT FRANCIS
|$ 8,000
|Literacy Coalition-South Central Arkansas
|El Dorado
|UNION
|$8,000
|Literacy Council of Union County
|El Dorado
|UNION
|$3,500
|Van Buren County Library Friends of The Library
|Clinton
|VAN BUREN
|$2,500
|Van Buren County Literacy Council, Inc.
|Clinton
|VAN BUREN
|$3,000
|River Valley Adult Learning Alliance
|Dardanelle
|YELL
|$8,000
|River Valley Adult Learning Alliance
|Dardanelle
|YELL
|$9,000
The release says a comprehensive list of grant recipients can be found here.