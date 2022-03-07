FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new restaurant on Dickson Street is also doing its part to help Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Dollar Slice Club announced that 100% of its profits on March 8 will be donated to ACNW.

Co-founder and CEO Paul Kolaj says he’s excited to help out a local organization that’s doing so much good in the community.

“We love children and we’re very big on family,” Kolaj said. “It’s been our tradition and it’s a local organization which we’re very happy to just want to support our community. So, it’s important to us.”

The event lasts from 11 a.m. on March 8 until midnight on March 9.

The restaurant is also holding giveaways for everything from an iPad to free t-shirts.

At the end of the week, Kolaj will present a check to the hospital.