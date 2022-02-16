FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After months of speculation, the Dollar Slice Club has set its grand opening date for March 8 to serve $1 pizza to the citizens of Fayetteville.

According to a press release, the public is invited to join the celebration at the store’s location, 540 W. Dickson St. All proceeds from the first day will directly benefit the University of Arkansas Dance Marathon and the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Dollar Eats said.

The release describes Dollar Slice Club as a quick-serve restaurant presenting “high quality New York-style hand-tossed pizza made fresh daily from scratch, serving both pizzas by the slice and whole pies.” Garlic knots, made with real garlic and chopped fresh basil are also served, along with a variety of drinks.

The restaurant said it aims to accommodate the college community by being open late and offering significant member discounts across the menu.

Details of the grand opening event include a ribbon cutting, raffle prizes and a special giveaway. Customers will have the chance to win an iPad Air if they sign up for a membership from February 21 to March 8. $1 raffle tickets can also be purchased to earn a chance to win a shirt or hat of your choice.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting at noon.