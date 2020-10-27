Don Tyson School of Innovation celebrates new Industrial Maintenance facility

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Don Tyson School of Innovation is celebrating the opening of a new program.

Today the school held a ribbon-cutting for the opening of the new Don Tyson Industrial Maintenance facility.

The program is new for the Springdale School District, and an instructor said the new program will allow students to get more than 50 certifications for trades that are much needed here in Northwest Arkansas.

“This program here is an incredible curriculum because it has everything from electricity to computers to hydrolic systems, to machining and milling, through metal fabrication and welding. So it’s incredible the expanse of the curriculum that it covers just to give these skills, all the skills they need for their future careers and to build their dreams upon,” said Wesley Higginson, Instructor, Don Tyson School of Innovation.

The new facility was built thanks to a partnership with local companies like Tyson Foods, Walmart, Cargill, and more.