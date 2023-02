SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Enrollment at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale is just around the corner.

It opens on March 1 at 10 a.m., but there are some things you need to do before then.

Parents and children will need to attend the enrollment information session on February 16.

Optional tours start at 4:30 p.m. with the last tour starting at 5:15 p.m. The information session starts at 6 p.m.

