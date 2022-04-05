SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Theatre Department at Don Tyson School of Innovation (DTSOI) will perform an original adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book.”

According to a press release from the school, the production is a world premiere of a new script written and directed by Kevin D. Cohea, playwright and theatre teacher at DTSOI. It is the theatre department’s first production in the new Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center, which officially opened last October.

Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” runs from April 21-23 at the Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center, 2667 Hylton Road in Springdale. Showtime is 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for DTSOI students and staff. They will be sold at the box office each night and cash or check payments are accepted. Tickets may also be purchased online at https://osp.osmsinc.com/SpringdaleAR/. Click on High School, then Don Tyson School of Innovation, then Drama.

Visitors are invited to arrive early to enjoy the “Welcome to the Jungle” student art exhibition on display in the lobby, as well as the dance performance, “Rhythm of the Jungle,” a series of student-choreographed solos in the adjacent DTSOI Dance Studio, from 4:30 p.m. until showtime.