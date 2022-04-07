SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Schools Public Relations Specialist Mary Jordan announced Thursday the Arkansas Department of Education has awarded Don Tyson School of Innovation a $130,720 grant.

According to Kelly Boortz, Don Tyson School principal, the Perkin’s Innovation Grant has been awarded to improve and expand the school’s Medical professions program of study.

It will also go toward purchasing new equipment, such as an Anatomage Table, phlebotomy arms, electrocardiogram machines and mobile medical computer carts, Boortz said.

Anatomage Tables include digital imagery of healthy male and female people who donated their bodies to science, according to the Anatomage website. The tables allow students to see the body anatomies in great detail.

“The Anatomage table will really bring students together in discussing the body and how it works,” Williamson said. “I envision great conversations to take place with students at the table as students gain curiosity as to how their bodies work, how to help people with medical issues and medicine’s effects on the body. Teachers will be able to inspire students to look closer and understand more effectively the ten systems of the body,” said Kelley Williamson, Springdale Public Schools Career and Technical Education Coordinator.

The training equipment will also help students prepare for high-demand medical professions in Northwest Arkansas that include certified nursing assistants, phlebotomists, medical interpreters, pharmacy technicians and emergency medical responders, Boortz said.

“We have strong partnerships with our medical community and post-secondary institutions, and we have worked with them to align our programs to provide entry-level positions and internships for students. This grant will allow us to provide the training our students need onsite at DTSOI for high-demand, high-skill and high-wage careers.”