Donate blood and be entered for a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl

The nation’s blood shortages, a result of increased trauma cases, transplants and elective surgeries amid the pandemic, have put stress on hospitals across the country. (Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to American Red Cross, blood supplies are still at dangerously low levels. If not enough blood is donated, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion.

To encourage donors to come out and give, especially in a time when there is normally a low number of donations, Red Cross announced those who give in January will be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Calif.

Donors will also be entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Those who give from now through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.

Red Cross encourages to make an appointment ahead of time, which can be done by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-7330-2767.

According to the press release, donors can save up to 15 minutes at the drive by completing a RapidPass, which gives the opportunity to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online.

Individuals must bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.

Visit redcross.org for more information on donations and terms for the giveaways.