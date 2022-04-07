NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — People across Northwest Arkansas are opening their hearts and wallets for NWA Gives Day!

It’s a special, 12-hour initiative to raise money and rally support for the non-profits in our area.

Since 2018, NWA Gives has helped raise over $2 million for local 501(c)3 organizations.

There are 145 different organizations participating this year, including the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter, Pedal It Forward and INTERFORM, just to name a few.

To learn more or find a cause to support, visit NWAGives.org.