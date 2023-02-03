In honor of the Kansas City Chiefs making it to The Big Game, the Souper Bowl of Caring is donating 100% of everything collected to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and River Valley Regional Food Bank.

Join our Souper Bowl of Caring and Help Tackle Hunger! What if every person watching the game donated just $1 or 1 can of food?

Check out the KNWA/FOX24 Souper Bowl of Caring page to scan the QR code or click on the links to donate TODAY!

Whether you are rooting for Kansas City or Philadelphia, let’s make the winner your local food charity so no one goes “without soup in their bowl.”

Monetary or food donations are accepted.