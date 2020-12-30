Donate your Christmas tree to fish habitats

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Another option for recycling your Christmas tree is to donate it for fish cover.

All trees need to be real and must be completely stripped of lights and ornaments.

The trees will then be available to anyone who wants to use them to provide shelter for fish. All unclaimed trees will be sunk by Arkansas Game and Fish personnel later this winter.

To donate, take your old Christmas tree to any of the following locations:

Norfork: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineer boat ramp

Bull Shoals: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineer boat ramp

Beaver Lake: Highway 12 bridge boat ramp, Don Roufa ramp

Millwood Lake: Yarborough Landing, Wilton Landing, Okay Landing

Dierks Lake: Jefferson Ridge South

DeQueen Lake: Rolling Fork boat ramp, Oak Grove Landing

Gillham Lake: Cossatot Point boat ramp

If you have any questions regarding this program contact the Natural Resource offices at the Mountain Home project office at 870-425-3795, Beaver Lake project office at 479-636-1210 or the Milwood Tri-Lakes project office at 870-898-3343.