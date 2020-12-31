Donations coming in to rebuild Missouri mosque that burned

In this photo provided by Gregg Sweeten of McDonald County Emergency Management, firefighters from Noel, Pineville, Anderson, and Southwest City fire departments battle a blaze that destroyed a grocery store and a mosque that were gathering spots for immigrants, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Noel, Mo. (Gregg Sweeten/McDonald County Emergency Management via AP)

NOEL, Mo. (AP) — Donations have topped $40,000 to help rebuild a Missouri mosque destroyed by fire earlier this week.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Islamic Society of Joplin launched the social media fundraiser Tuesday, a day after a fire in Noel, Missouri, destroyed the African Grocery Store and the mosque next door.

Both the store and the mosque were gathering places for refugees.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The incident hits close to home for the Islamic Society of Joplin, whose own mosque burned to the ground in 2012.

Joplin resident Jedediah Stout pleaded guilty to arson.

