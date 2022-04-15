VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department hosts its Stuff the Squad Car event on April 15 to help the Hamilton Center for Child Advocacy.

People donated travel-size hygiene products, toys, notebooks, juice boxes, and more by stuffing them into a Van Buren police cruiser in support of The Hamilton Center which helps children in abusive living situations.

“When the kids come into the center a lot of the time, they are given snacks. They are given Crayons and things like that, activities to do while they are waiting. So, those are some of the things we are helping them raise,” said Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren police.