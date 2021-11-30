Donations made during National Day of Giving help local non-profit organizations

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — November 30 is National Day of Giving and people can help by donating to local non-profits in the area.

National Day of Giving allows non-profit groups around the nation to show their mission and allow people to help support their cause.

Jayme Lingo with local veteran non-profit Sheep Dog Impact Assistance says donations help to keep its mission alive.

“All non-profits do need funding to be able to do the missions, and to be able to help others,” Lingo said. “So it’s a wonderful day of giving just to remind people that there are wonderful causes that could use support.”

Donating to non-profits are tax deductible. Married individuals filing separately can claim a deduction of up to $300.

Married couples filing joint returns can claim up to $600.