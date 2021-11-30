Donations made during National Day of Giving help local non-profit organizations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — November 30 is National Day of Giving and people can help by donating to local non-profits in the area.

National Day of Giving allows non-profit groups around the nation to show their mission and allow people to help support their cause.

Jayme Lingo with local veteran non-profit Sheep Dog Impact Assistance says donations help to keep its mission alive.

“All non-profits do need funding to be able to do the missions, and to be able to help others,” Lingo said. “So it’s a wonderful day of giving just to remind people that there are wonderful causes that could use support.”

Donating to non-profits are tax deductible. Married individuals filing separately can claim a deduction of up to $300.

Married couples filing joint returns can claim up to $600.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers