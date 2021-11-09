Donations made to Cancer Challenge as telethon continues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 are partnering with Cancer Challenge for an all-day telethon to help fight the battle against cancer.

There will be many ways to donate.

CALL 479-273-3172

479-273-3172 TEXT CANCERNWA to 44321

CANCERNWA to 44321 VISIT cancerchallenge.com

cancerchallenge.com IN PERSON at 5835 W. Sunset Avenue in Springdale

at 5835 W. Sunset Avenue in Springdale SOCIAL on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin

You will be able to donate until 11 p.m. on November 9.

Check out the interviews below as the telethon continues.

President of Pink Heals discusses the organization’s mission and giving back to the community.

Deanna Pritchett discusses how cancer has affected her family and why people should donate to Cancer Challenge.

A total of $16,000 in donations is made to the Cancer Challenge.

Cancer Challenge Chairman Girish Gupta explains how the organization uses the donated money.

Gay Prescott discusses the importance of the Hope Cancer Resources after the organization receives $150,000 grant.