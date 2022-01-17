Donations made to local animal shelters in honor of Betty White

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People across Northwest Arkansas donate money to local animal shelters in honor of late actress Betty White.

January 17 would have been White’s 100th birthday. To honor the life of the animal lover, people across the country are donating $5 to their local animal shelter.

Jackie Roach with Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville says the donations are a way to support a cause dear to White.

“Betty White loved animals, all creatures great and small,” Roach said. “She was such a wonderful advocate for shelters and rescues across the country, as well as spay and neuter, and this was just such a wonderful way to celebrate her legacy and her memory by giving back to these organizations. They meant so much to her.”

More than $1,000 went to animal shelter organizations across Northwest Arkansas.

