Don’t be afraid to go to the hospital, Secretary of Health says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ Secretary of Health says do not be afraid to go to the hospital.

Dr. Nate Smith said people seem to be avoiding hospitals lately out of fear of COVID-19.

But he said hospitals are taking a lot of precautions to ensure everyone is safe.

“We want to encourage people to get the care they need. Our hospitals are doing a great job of putting in place those measures to protect the staff and those patients,” Smith said.

He said some hospitals are even screening all patients for COVID-19 before letting people in.

