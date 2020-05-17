Don’t be alarmed by county, state numbers difference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State officials say do not be alarmed if there’s a difference in the number of COVID-19 cases reported by your county and the number reported by the state.

Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, Dr. Nate Smith, says that the numbers don’t always match up for a few reasons, one being that results don’t always have compete info about where someone lives.

“We report this by county of residence. Someone may have been tested within that county but the residence that’s documented is outside the county,” Smith said.