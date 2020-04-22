Don’t ruin it for everyone; Social distancing is still important, Sec. of Health says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can ruin it for everyone if you don’t continue taking precautions to protect yourself from catching or spreading COVID-19.

That is the message from Arkansas Secretary of Health Doctor Nate Smith.

He said if you don’t take current CDC and state guidelines seriously, once we begin lifting restrictions we could receive some bad news.

“If you go out and throw a party this weekend and you get a bunch of people infected, our numbers go up, you’ll ruin it for everyone so let’s continue to practice those physical distancing and other measures that have gotten us to where we are right now,” he said.

May 4 is the date Gov. Asa Hutchinson set as when he anticipates we will begin lifting restrictions in Arkansas.