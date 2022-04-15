SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — We saw major hail damage earlier this week as tornadic storms swept through the River Valley. With more severe weather potential coming this weekend, county leaders across the region want people to be safe if you get caught in unexpected storms.

“Which is the most precious to us, our property or our people? I’m gonna answer people every time,” said Captain Phillip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

As baseball size hail fell across the River Valley this week, Cpt. Pevehouse said some people didn’t make good safety choices.

“We received reports that as people were driving down the road, if there was an underpass or overpass, say for instance Highway 71 and Interstate 540, folks began to stack up under those,” he said.

The people taking shelter under the overpass ended up completely blocking traffic, leaving those behind open to the elements and unable to get out of the way in an emergency situation.

SCSO posted on its Facebook page this week saying “Don’t ever do this again” and called the situation “selfish” and “unacceptable.”

Cpt. Pevehouse said this could have been a recipe for disaster.

“Just think, if someone had a life saving situation or a medical emergency behind you, an emergency vehicle, ambulance and fire truck, even one of our law enforcement units needed to get through,” he said.

Overpasses are also extremely dangerous places to be during a tornado, because the high winds can create a wind tunnel effect.

“Folks didn’t simply think about one of the consequences,” he said.

Melody Kwok with Benton County said they want people to think about the consequences when it comes to flooding this weekend.

“We just ask people that, if you do see a flooded road with barricades and things like that up, that involves barrels, signage or caution tape, please don’t go around it because that is there for your protection,” she said.

Cpt. Pevehouse understands that dealing with car damage after a storm is a headache.

“It is a terrible situation, it tears your car up you feel terrible about it, especially as much as cars are costing these days,” he said. “We had five units that were damaged, and we’re having to go through the same thing getting with our county insurance and having to go through adjusters.”

He wants people to think before making unsafe decisions during a storm.

“The storms don’t last for two or three days,” he said. “Maybe a few minutes of delay could save you a lifetime of regret.”