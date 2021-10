VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A downed power line has brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 40 East in Crawford County on Friday

As of 10:10 a.m., all lanes in the eastbound direction are blocked near mile marker 8 between Van Buren and Alma.

Courtesy: iDriveArkansas

It is unclear at this time how long it will take for the issue to be resolved. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

For the latest on current traffic conditions, visit iDriveArkansas.com.