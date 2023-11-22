QUAPAW, Ok. (KNWA/KFTA) —Downstream Casino will treat its guests with a life-size gingerbread house this holiday season.

According to the press release, the 14-foot-tall gingerbread house will be revealed in the hotel lobby of Downstream Casino Resort on Dec.1 at 3.00 p.m.

Rebecca Foy, Executive Pastry Chef at the resort has teamed up with her kitchen staff to create the edible display. “This Holiday season, we’ve worked hard to create a fun and unique experience that will help create memories for our guests”, said Foy.

Assembly has begun with more than 2,500 individual pieces. Ingredients used include 1,875 pounds of dough, 675 pounds of icing, 250 pounds of sugar, 875 pounds of flour, 1,500 eggs, 100 pounds of cinnamon, 220 pounds of butter, 950 gumballs, 1,350 gumdrops, and 350 candy canes.

According to the release, the gingerbread hugs and peppermint kisses-themed house will remain on display through the month of December. “I can’t wait for our community to visit and see everything we have done this holiday season. Our team has worked really hard for over two months to bring everything together so that everyone can come and enjoy it. That is what it’s all about,” said Foy.

Hot Chocolate and gingerbread cookies will be served for the unveiling of the gingerbread house on December 1st at 3:00 pm in the lobby of Downstream Casino Resort, the release added.