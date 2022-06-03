BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Bentonville is celebrating First Friday on June 3 by thinking of Northwest Arkansas’ favorite activity.

This month’s theme, “Bike Fest,” is celebrating all things cycling.

Attendees will not only have the option to enjoy the normal First Friday festivities, but they can also see live demonstrations from Kenny Bailey, a multiple UCI Trailbike world champion.

Michael Wanless from Tulsa says he and his family enjoy all the trails Northwest Arkansas has to offer. “We just enjoy getting outdoors and enjoy going through the jumps, me and my son,” Wanless said. “There’s a lot of fun lines out here, so it’s just a cool place to come to.”

Other family-friendly activities include the “Free Family Fun Zone”, multiple cycling vendors and live music.