Downtown Bentonville, Inc. cancels May First Friday event; Looks to launch drive-thru Farmers Market

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Bentonville Inc. announces it will cancel First Friday, originally slated for May 1.

The event was canceled due to the Arkansas Department of Health guidance that residents avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. will also cancel all Wednesday Farmers Markets scheduled for May.

The organization is working alongside Bentonville city officials to change its Saturday morning Farmers Market to a drive-thru market to prevent the spread of the virus.

The goal is to have plans in place for the modified farmers market to begin in May.