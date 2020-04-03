Downtown Bentonville, Inc. delays Farmers Market season opening, cancels April first Friday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The COVID-19 outbreak will delay the beginning of the Bentonville Farmers Market’s 2020 season, which had been planned for Saturday, April 18.

The season is now tentatively scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 2nd. Future market dates could change, depending on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Bentonville city officials.

“This hard decision was made in the best interest of public health,” said Andrew Heath, Downtown Bentonville, Inc.’s Executive Director. “We know it will create significant hardship both for those that rely on the market for fresh and healthy locally-grown food and the farmers and food producers who rely on the market for their income. We will continue to assess public health guidelines and hope to have the Bentonville Farmers Market back in full swing by May.”

Downtown Bentonville Inc. canceled its April First Friday, slated for Friday, April 3. The organization will make a future determination on its signature community event as government officials assess the safety of public gatherings.

“We are focused on making sure our vendors, downtown small businesses, and members of the community put their health first and foremost as we face this situation together,” Heath said. “We encourage Northwest Arkansas residents to support our local small businesses in alternative ways during this crisis, such as purchasing gift cards or ordering meal pick-up. Downtown Bentonville Inc. looks forward to gathering our community together in the future for First Friday.”