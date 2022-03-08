“I would not say that we are living, we are just praying, praying for the life of our parents and other Ukrainians to stay alive,” says Alex Isaiev.

Isaiev came to work in Bentonville eight months ago, moving from his home Kiev Ukraine.

While he is now in Northwest Arkansas, his parents and grandparents fight for their lives back home.

“The city of where our grandma is living was destroyed by 90%, we lost contact with her for five days finally we found her alive,” says Isaiev.

Andrew Heath with downtown Bentonville incorporated says putting together this candlelight vigil on Monday was the best way he figured we show support for our Ukrainian community,

A community he admits is even larger than he imagined,

“I think this is showing our Ukrainian community that we stand with them shoulder to shoulder and that we know they and their families are going through a very difficult time right now,” says Heath.

He says it means the world to him that the Bentonville and the Northwest Arkansas Community came out to support their Ukrainian neighbors.

“It’s just really heartwarming to see everybody come together and support each other,” says Heath.

For Alex, he says it is support unlike he’s ever seen before.

“Since the first day everybody has been supporting and helping us, I’ve never met such kind support like here anywhere else in the world,” says Isaiev.