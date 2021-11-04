Downtown Bentonville offers up First Friday fun

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Our Bentonville” is the theme of this month’s First Friday event downtown tomorrow.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature live music, food trucks, a beer garden, walk-up vaccinations, and more.

Roads directly around the Bentonville Square will be closed, according to a press release from the city. Various locations will offer free parking, courtesy of Visit Bentonville.

Music begins on the Bay Cities Mainstage at 5 PM, featuring a family-friendly DJ Showcase with four turntables and live hand drums.

There will be vinyl funk, jazz, and house music from DJ Jordan Long, visiting Bentonville from Los Angeles. He’ll be joined by local DJs Theronious Chunk, Stoker and Skater Ed.

The NWA Space and Science Center will hold demonstrations on Main Street on the half-hour of every hour, from 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Bentonville Taproom, Bike Rack Brewing Company, and Social Project Brewing Co. will serve local brews at the beer garden at the field on Central and A Street. Anyone over 21 may attend, and beers cannot leave the beer garden, according to the release from the city.

The following food trucks are expected to be there:

Kona Ice of Bentonville & Fayetteville

Buckaroo Outpost

Raised and Glazed donuts

Bartleby’s Food

Rolling Taco

Swalty

Ali Lynn’s bubble tea

K’Zolis LLC

Carstens x2

ButterCup

Java Dudes

Downtown Dawgs

A Kids Zone on NE “A” Street will feature a jumping castle, climbing wall, obstacle course, bungee trampoline and other games and crafts.

For more information, please visit the Downtown Bentonville First Friday website here.