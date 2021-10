FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tonight was the last night for First Thursday for 2021 in downtown Fayetteville on October 7.

The downtown square transformed into an outdoor arts market featuring visual artists, live music, art demonstrations and food trucks.

October’s theme was light featuring a light installation by artist John Ostermueller.

The evening’s festivities ended with The Slow Roll Glow Ride which gave participants the opportunity to decorate their bicycles with glow sticks.