ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple locations in downtown Rogers will temporarily close some parking spaces for Bite NWA Lite on July 28-29.

According to a press release from the city, parking spaces on the east side of 1st St., between Walnut and Poplar, and the parking lot across from Frisco Plaza will be closed all day on July 28 and 29. Frisco Plaza will also be closed, but access to the park and splash pad will be maintained.

