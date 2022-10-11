ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Polka music and lederhosen will take over for the seventh annual Downtown Rogers Oktoberfest from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.

According to a press release, the event is happening on the Butterfield Stage at 101 E. Cherry Street. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers and the Optimist Club of Rogers, the craft beer festival features “an Oktoberfest theme, from blue-and-white decorations to stein-hoist competitions.”

This year’s event will feature 20 breweries from across Northwest Arkansas, Central Arkansas and Missouri. Stage Sponsor Samuel Adams (Boston Beer Company) of Premium Brands will offer a wide variety of beers from their portfolio, while Natural State Beer Company will provide the official firkin—a small cask of specially-brewed beer—for Mayor Greg Hines to tap during the opening ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

Food tents offering brats, pretzels and other festival fare will be available on-site. Events include music by Polka Polka and competitions for the best lederhosen, best dirndl and the traditional stein-hoist contest.

VIP ticketholders will enjoy early-admission at 1 p.m. to sample specialty brews from the participating breweries. General admission opens at 2 p.m. Tickets are available here and at the gate.

Participating breweries include A&B Distributors of Arkansas, Core Brewing, Bentonville Brewing, Bike Rack Brewing, Black Apple Cider, Diamond Bear Brewing Co., Flyway Brewing, Goat Lab Brewery, Hawk Moth Brewery, Ivory Bill Brewing Co., Lost Forty Brewing, Natural State Beer Co., Ozark Beer Co., Point Remove Brewing Co., Premium Brands, Prestonrose Farm & Brewing Co., Rendezvous Junction Brewing Co. and Turkey Creek Brewery.

The two civic clubs joined forces this year to coordinate the beer festival and will share the proceeds to support their club service projects and programs.