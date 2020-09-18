Downtown Rogers’ Pop-Up Showcases Visual Arts

Rogers, AR— Event venue Brick & Mortar in Downtown Rogers is hosting its first ever Art Up, a pop-up market specifically highlighting the visual arts, Friday and Saturday, September 18 and 19, 2020.

The market will feature four artists from around Arkansas, representing a range of styles and mediums. Artists include VanHook Art, S.Coburn Images, The Art of Ava, and Amy Eichler Art

About Art Up—Art Up is a pop-up market that exclusively showcases visual artists. Art Up is hosted by event venue Brick & Mortar in historic downtown Rogers, Arkansas as a way to support local artists. While Brick & Mortar has hosted other pop-up events in the past, Art Up is the venue’s first market to focus solely on the visual arts.

About Brick & Mortar—Located in on the bricks of downtown Rogers, Arkansas, Brick & Mortar is an intimate, historic venue for hosting traditional gatherings. However, it’s the community-minded spirit that makes Brick & Mortar different from most event venues. The venue’s mission is to support and empower local small businesses, by working with entrepreneurs and their budgets to adapt the space for any event that will best showcase their goods and knowledge and allow face-to-face interaction with entrepreneur’s audience.

Art Up will take place Friday, September 18, 4 – 8 PM, and Saturday, September 19, 10 AM – 5 PM at Brick & Mortar on Union Block, located at 120 W. Walnut in downtown Rogers, Arkansas. In light of COVID-19 safety concerns, the event will adhere to all state and local safety guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.