SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Springdale Alliance is seeking public input as it reviews and updates the master plan which was developed and adopted in 2015.

The city of Springdale and the Downtown Springdale Alliance said in a news release on March 1 the updated master plan will guide its development for the next 5-10 years.

The release says the key focus will include downtown housing, parking, public and private art, street and infrastructure improvements, and the integration of the Luther George Park Expansion and Renovation and Jones Center Campus Renovation projects.

A dedicated website for the master plan update can be found here.

The release says the community can continue to engage in the planning process through public input sessions in March.

Participants can expect to hear a summary of the survey feedback and engage in facilitated work sessions. The sessions are free and open to the public. Dates and locations can be found below.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022; 6:30 p.m.; 214 South Main Street

Thursday, March 31, 2022: 6:30 p.m.; The Jones Center

Additional public workshops will be held in May on the following days: