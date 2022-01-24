Downtown Springdale Alliance seeks public input on Master Plan Update

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Downtown Springdale Alliance is seeking public input as it reviews and updates the master plan which was developed and adopted in 2015.

The Downtown Springdale Master Plan Update is a joint effort of the City of Springdale and Downtown Springdale Alliance, supported by the Walton Family Foundation and the Tyson Family Foundation. The City of Springdale and the Downtown Springdale Alliance will be working with H3 Studio, the professional planning consultant who worked to develop the 2015 Downtown Master Plan.

According to a press release, the updated master plan for downtown Springdale will guide its development for the next 5-10 years. It serves as the basis for economic development, quality residential growth and general improvements to ensure a vibrant community for businesses and residents.

The key focus will include downtown housing, parking, public and private art, street and infrastructure improvements, and the integration of the Luther George Park Expansion and Renovation and Jones Center Campus Renovation projects into the urban fabric of Downtown Springdale.

“We had a vision in 2015 that Downtown Springdale would once again become the Main Street of Northwest Arkansas. We are well on our way towards this realization and this plan serves as the roadmap to get us there,” says Jill Dabbs, Executive Director, Downtown Springdale Alliance. “Community input drives the development of our plan and is vital to its success. This is a chance for the community to share their feedback for the future of downtown Springdale.”

A dedicated website for the Master Plan Update has been established where the community can share their feedback. Online surveys for Springdale residents and downtown Springdale businesses are available in English, Spanish and Marshallese.

The alliance announced two rounds of scheduled public input sessions:

Public Workshop #1: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 6:30 p.m., 214 South Main Street, and Thursday, March 31, 2022, 6:30 p.m., The Jones Center.

Public Workshop #2: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 6:30 p.m., 214 South Main Street, and Thursday, May 19, 2022, 6:30 p.m., The Jones Center.

For more information about the Downtown Springdale Master Plan Update, visit dsmasterplanupdate.org.