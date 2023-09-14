The Monarch is one of the few butterflies where the caterpillar has colors similar to the mature adult.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Springdale is hosting the Monarch Flight Festival on September 16 as part of a three-day art event.

According to a press release, the festival takes place on September 16 from noon to 4 p.m. with activities at Turnbow Park, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History and The Medium.

The release says the free and family-friendly event celebrates the endangered Monarch butterfly with tours of a Monarch Waystation Garden, a Monarch parade for kids, bilingual story time, a vendor fair and a release of butterflies.

