Dozens of Marshallese to cast their vote in 2020 election

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Voters wait in line to cast their early ballots at Miami Beach City Hall in Miami Beach, Florida on October 20, 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Earlier this month, Albious Latior helped over 100 Marshallese register to vote. Tomorrow, over half will cast their vote for the first time.

Latior said they will be the voice of the Marshallese in a Facebook post.

Tomorrow is the day…..They will make history tomorrow… about half of the American Marshallese I registered to vote will be there tomorrow to cast their vote for the first time. They will be the voice of all Marshallese…..History in the making… will be there to take pictures

Albious Latior via Facebook

