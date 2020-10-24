Dozens of Marshallese to cast their vote in 2020 election

Voters wait in line to cast their early ballots at Miami Beach City Hall in Miami Beach, Florida on October 20, 2020. – With two weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden adopted radically different strategies to secure votes — the Republican incumbent ramped up his appearances and the Democratic challenger opted to hunker down at home. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Earlier this month, Albious Latior helped over 100 Marshallese register to vote. Tomorrow, over half will cast their vote for the first time.

Latior said they will be the voice of the Marshallese in a Facebook post.