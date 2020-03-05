Dozens of Washington County provisional ballots not counted

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 86 provisional ballots will not be counted in Washington County.

The County Election Commission met Thursday morning to review the provisional ballots.

These are ballots that people cast when they forget to bring an ID or there is an issue with someone’s voter registration.

The Director of Elections, Jennifer Price said the most common issue was people moving to a different county without updating their voter registration.

When this happens, poll workers will give you a new voter registration form right at your polling location.

“We follow up through and make sure especially for the ones that were not registered to vote, that they fill out a new voter registration form so that going into the general election we can actually make sure that they are registered to vote,” Price said.

If your provisional ballot was not accepted, you will get a letter in the mail.