SCOTT COUNTY/BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Public Safety reported that a trio of wrecks involving fatalities occurred in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas from September 30-October 2.

On Friday, two vehicles were traveling north on US 71 near Needmore in Scott County shortly before 5:15 p.m. As one vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, began turning into a driveway, the second, a Yamaha motorcycle, attempted to pass it on the left and crashed into the driver’s side of the car.

The bike came to a stop facing west on the west side of the road and the motorcycle’s rider, Rodney Joe Emry, 50, of Mena, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Toyota was injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Waldron.

On Saturday, October 1, Jose Efrain, 29, of Houston, Texas, was killed attempting to run across Highway I-49. According to a DPS report, Efrain was struck by a southbound vehicle just before 10 p.m.

I-49 following the accident on October 1

The driver and passengers of the car were unharmed.

Larry Carpenter, 63, of Rogers, died following a multi-vehicle accident on October 2. Carpenter was northbound on a motorcycle on I-49 at approximately 12:45 a.m. when a car rear-ended him, causing both vehicles to spin out of control into a cable barrier.

He was thrown off the bike and killed. There were no other injuries from the accident.