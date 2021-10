ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — DQ (Dairy Queen) fans across Arkansas can help the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals by ordering their favorite Blizzard Treat.

On October 28 at participating locations, $1 or more will be donated to benefit the local children’s hospitals with each Blizzard purchase.

Fans can download the DQ App to learn more and get reminders about the Miracle Treat Day event.