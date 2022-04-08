FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Dr. Robert Karas talked to the Arkansas State Medical Board Thursday about informed medical consent in the Washington County Jail.

The board was not focused on the use of ivermectin in the jail, but instead on whether inmates gave informed consent to medications.

Dr. Brian Hyatt, vice-chair of the medical board, said investigators looked at 12 inmate records. Out of those 12, only one had signed a general consent form.

“If the entire jail population as a whole is representative of what our investigators found that’s not a good level of consent,” Hyatt said.

Dr. Robert Karas said it is disturbing that consent forms were not found for those inmates.

“I’m surprised that the simple informed consent we use on everybody is what we’ve used for years on how that’s getting missed on that many people that show up and that’s something we try to get right away,” Karas said.

Karas said after the ivermectin use in the jail made headlines, he instituted a more specific consent form for medications. He said he treated all his patients inside and outside the jail the same.

“We were seeing a thousand patients a week at the time this was going on,” Karas said. “I treated my family, my in laws, my kids, our patients, the jail patients the same and kept people from dying.”

KNWA/FOX 24 was unable to reach Dr. Karas for further comment Friday. The Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder had no comment.

The State Medical Board decided to table the issue in order to get more information on the consent forms.