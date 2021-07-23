Dr. Seth Garner: ‘I took my wedding ring off and told my wife goodbye, told my brothers goodbye, I thought I wasn’t going to make it for sure’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – When your doctor explains the potential consequences of not being vaccinated, it’s not very often they can speak from first-hand experiences. However, we met one whose story carries more weight than most.

“They told us the situation; I thought this is the end of the road. I knew they weren’t going to let anyone up there, so I took my wedding ring off and told my wife goodbye, told my brothers goodbye, I thought I wasn’t going to make it for sure,” said Dr. Seth Garner a physician at Advanced Healthcare.

Unfortunately, Dr. Garner contracted the Coronavirus before he was able to be vaccinated. He said he was in the top 5% of worst cases admitted, and the experience nearly cost him his life.

“They flew me to Little Rock; I was on a ventilator for 46 days, I was in the hospital for three and a half months and lost 68 pounds,” said Dr. Garner.

Friday at a vaccination clinic, we ran into one local who said stories like Dr. Garners are part of why he brought his boys out to get vaccinated.

“If you’re one of those people who think it won’t happen to you, you need to be wiser than that, protect yourself, and take care of your family,” said one vaccine recipient.

While he’s is not a patient of Dr. Garner, he said his story has changed the minds of many like him.

“When I tell them what I went through and what I should have done faster, they listen a little more closely and make better choices. Cause I can tell you I have been to the worst place possible be,” said Dr. Garner.