Dream Big Gala brings community together to support children facing trauma

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The community came together to help children facing trauma in the area.

The Dream Big Gala took place July 16 in support of the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County.

It was the 14th year for the event and all the money raised will help support victims of child abuse.

“The children’s safety center has been around for 24 years,” Development Director of the Children’s Safety Center Emily Rappe-Fisher said. “That’s how long our services have been needed and they’re going to be needed as long as children become abused.”

Tonight’s event was emceed by KNWA/FOX24’s Jaclyn House.

People could also watch virtually this year if they chose to participate from home.

