Dress for Success opens new location in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Local non-profit Dress for Success NWA opens its newest location.

Dress for Success has operated from the Frisco Station Mall in Rogers, but opened its second location today at the St. James Outreach Center in Fayetteville.

The organization offers free services for women, including professional clothing, resume and interview help and educational and network opportunities.

Natalie Hite of Dress for Success NWA says the organization is a way to empower women in the community.

“Many of the women that we’ve served have actually turned around and helped serve us,” Hite said. “We have a group of women who we call ‘success ambassadors’ who have been through our program and then they’ve turned around and advocated on behalf of dress for success.”

Since 2013, Dress for Success NWA has helped more than 2,000 women secure and retain jobs, and advance in their careers.