Dress for Success opens new location in Fayetteville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dress for Success

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Local non-profit Dress for Success NWA opens its newest location.

Dress for Success has operated from the Frisco Station Mall in Rogers, but opened its second location today at the St. James Outreach Center in Fayetteville.

The organization offers free services for women, including professional clothing, resume and interview help and educational and network opportunities.

Natalie Hite of Dress for Success NWA says the organization is a way to empower women in the community.

“Many of the women that we’ve served have actually turned around and helped serve us,” Hite said. “We have a group of women who we call ‘success ambassadors’ who have been through our program and then they’ve turned around and advocated on behalf of dress for success.”

Since 2013, Dress for Success NWA has helped more than 2,000 women secure and retain jobs, and advance in their careers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers