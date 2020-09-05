Drive Sober: Oklahoma drivers encouraged to drive safe Labor Day Weekend

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/LFTA) – As Oklahomans and out-of-state visitors hit the roads for Labor Day Weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety are reminding drivers to stay safe and drive sober.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, in 2019, six people were killed during Labor Day weekend. Of the 469 total crashes during that period, 55 of them were alcohol/drug related.

“These crashes are not accidents and are 100 percent avoidable,” said Cody McDonell, communications manager for the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. “We want to remind everyone to never drive after they’ve been drinking or using any type of impairing drugs such as prescription narcotics, marijuana, and illicit drugs.”

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with law enforcement from around the state, will be on the roads this weekend on the lookout for impaired drivers.

“Impaired driving kills hundreds of people in Oklahoma each year, but it doesn’t have to be that way this year,” said Trooper Mystal Perkins with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “Let’s all work together to make sure we can celebrate the rest of this year’s holidays by always driving sober,” said Trp.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Marine Enforcement Unit says they are also worried about people on the water. The officers will be on all major lakes and rivers this weekend to ensure everyone is staying safe. Boaters are reminded to wear life jackets, operate their boats safely, and never operate a watercraft if they’ve consumed alcohol.

“Last year, four motorcyclists were killed during the Labor Day holiday, that’s four too many,” said McDonell. “When you’re driving, make sure to keep an eye out for motorcycles. Watch for blinkers and brake lights and give them plenty of space on the roads.”



For a complete look at the 2019 Labor Day statistics, click here.