BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” The ADH offers another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Bentonville.

Anyone who wishes to be tested can stop by the Northwest Arkansas Community College tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s all taking place in the Shewmaker Center’s parking lot.

The test is free and there is no screening or symptoms required to get tested.