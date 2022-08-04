BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Single parents pick up school supplies for their kids in Bentonville on August 4.

Sponsors and donors like Coldwell Banker and Breyer’s Ice Cream provided the supplies.

Rosa Butcher of Bentonville helped her kids pick out a couple of backpacks and says her kids will be able to blend in at school now that they have things that other kids have.

“I’m a single mom, and my husband passed away. So, having this extra support makes me feel very loved in the community and taken care of,” Buther said.

Parents who attended also got a stipend check to fill out any other needs their kids have as they get ready to go back to school.